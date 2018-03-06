Malusi Gigaba: Ajay & Atul Gupta not SA citizens
The Home Affairs minister says it’s important to note that they applied as a family and if one did not meet criteria, all are rejected.
CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has been briefing the media about the naturalisation of five members of the Gupta family.
Gigaba says the application was rejected in 2014, but it was appealed. And the family provided supporting documents, including the number of people it employed.
The minister says the appeal to him, during his first stint as Home Affairs Minister, was forwarded to the department which established a panel to review.
The refusal was then overturned.
Gigaba has emphasised neither Ajay nor Atul Gupta is a South African citizen because they refused to renounce their Indian citizenship.
He says they have permanent residence in South Africa.
“We had no power nor rights at the time we took this decision to arrive at a conclusion that the people who were applying were not of good character. They had provided sponsorship to cricket and various other sports organisations in the country.”
Gigaba says it’s untrue that the department favoured their application for naturalisation in 2013.
WATCH: Gigaba: Ajay & Atul Gupta not SA citizens
Gigaba adds there was no reason to suspect that members of the Gupta family were undesirable when they applied for South African citizenship.
Gigaba says neither he nor Director-General Mkuseli Apleni ever met with members of the family to discuss their naturalisation applications.
“We, ourselves, may wish that we act speedily in a particular direction… but we need to beat time, wait for court orders before we can take any decision.”
"If and when new facts arise, we will take the necessary decisions that are also in accordance with our laws."
With the whereabouts of the brothers currently unknown, Gigaba says Home Affairs cannot intervene to intercept their travel without an order to do so.
"We can't declare you undesirable until there has been a necessary communication from the relevant other law enforcement agencies," he says.
Gigaba says if the brothers have left the country, they have not done so with South African passports.
WATCH: Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba gives updates on naturalisation of Gupta family
