[LISTEN] Listeriosis and consumer rights: What you need to know

At least 180 people have died from listeriosis since early last year, with the Health Ministry tracing the outbreak to Enterprise facilities in Polokwane and Germiston.

CAPE TOWN - Kieno Kammies speaks to the National Consumer Commission's Trevor Hattingh about the listeriosis outbreak in South Africa and how it has affected the country’s economy and created panic across the country.

The Health Department over the weekend announced the recall of cold meat products produced by Enterprise Foods.

Five Southern African Development Community countries have announced they are banning processed meat from South Africa. They include Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi and Uganda.

Zambia's health ministry has confirmed its extended its recall to include dairy products, fruit and vegetables from South Africa.

