Lesufi: Education Dept will protect Afrikaans language in schools

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that his department will protect and defend the Afrikaans language in schools.

The MEC was responding to a report that around 119 schools which were either Afrikaans medium or dual-medium have been changed to English.

Concerns were raised that many of these schools were in coloured areas where Afrikaans is the dominant language.

AfriForum now says that this shows Afrikaans is under threat in the province.

The group's Willie Spies says: “News about coloured schools being targeted by Lesufi as well, is the fact that the coloured community is one of the most disadvantaged communities. They have been deprived of them having their mother tongue.”

However, Lesufi disagrees:

“Where the demographics around that particular school have changed, we’ll then request that it be a dual-medium, which means those that want to continue in Afrikaans will continue to be taught in Afrikaans and those that need English or any other language will be accommodated.”