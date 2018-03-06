'Inxeba' producers head to court over age restriction matter

The Film and Publication Board's Appeals Tribunal raised the age restriction on the film last month as protesters in parts of the Eastern and Western Cape stopped screenings.

JOHANNESBURG – The producers of the film Inxeba: The Wound will head to the High Court on Tuesday to challenge the decision to slap the movie with an age 18 restriction, essentially banning it from being shown in cinemas.

The Film and Publication Board's Appeals Tribunal raised the age restriction on the film last month as protesters in parts of the Eastern and Western Cape stopped screenings, claiming that Inxeba defames AmaXhosa and their culture.

Some have branded the protests as homophobic, saying that the anger at Inxeba stems at opposition to its gay characters.

The movie is set in the Xhosa initiation season and focuses on the journey of three men, two of whom are in a romantic relationship.