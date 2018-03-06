Home Affairs ‘a step closer to concluding’ Gupta naturalisation saga
Earlier on Tuesday, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba explained the legal process that was followed to grant five members of the Gupta family permanent residence.
JOHANNESBURG - The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs says it has received clarification and facts from Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba on the process followed during the naturalisation of the Gupta family.
The committee says this is a step closer to concluding the matter and reporting back to the National Assembly.
Earlier on Tuesday, Gigaba explained the legal process that was followed to grant five members of the Gupta family permanent residence.
Meanwhile, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says she will try and convince Gigaba to explain his position on the matter to the public.
