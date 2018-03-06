Health Minister questions NW premier's inaction against Lekalakala

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he doesn’t understand why North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has still not taken action against provincial Health HOD Thabo Lekalakala, even after the department provided proof of illegal activity.

Motsoaledi visited Gupta-linked company Mediosa on Friday. After brief meetings and a tour of the mobile clinics, he concluded that it was a money making scheme for the controversial family.

However, Mahumapelo hit back at Motsoaledi, saying that his visit was unannounced and compromised his investigation into Mediosa and the department's multi-million rand contract.

During an interview on eNCA over the weekend, Mahumapelo said that the department had used a regulation under goods and services to justify paying Mediosa R30 million upfront last year.

But the Health Minister says that no regulation permits government to not open a service to tender and still pay the company upfront.

“You know it’s actually scary if the premier did what you’re saying. I think the public must be very afraid because we’re using public money here.”

According to Motsoaledi, Health MEC Magome Masike has been forced to ask Lekalakala to go on leave because he has no authority to fire him.

But Mahumapelo says that he is following the law and conducting a thorough investigation and won’t fire Lekalakala until then.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)