Health Minister questions NW premier's inaction against Lekalakala
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he doesn’t understand why North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has still not taken action against provincial Health HOD Thabo Lekalakala, even after the department provided proof of illegal activity.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he doesn’t understand why North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has still not taken action against provincial Health head of department Thabo Lekalakala, even after the department provided proof of illegal activity.
Motsoaledi visited Gupta-linked company Mediosa on Friday. After brief meetings and a tour of the mobile clinics, he concluded that it was a money making scheme for the controversial family.
However, Mahumapelo hit back at Motsoaledi, saying that his visit was unannounced and compromised his investigation into Mediosa and the department's multi-million rand contract.
During an interview on eNCA over the weekend, Mahumapelo said that the department had used a regulation under goods and services to justify paying Mediosa R30 million upfront last year.
But the Health Minister says that no regulation permits government to not open a service to tender and still pay the company upfront.
“You know it’s actually scary if the premier did what you’re saying. I think the public must be very afraid because we’re using public money here.”
According to Motsoaledi, Health MEC Magome Masike has been forced to ask Lekalakala to go on leave because he has no authority to fire him.
But Mahumapelo says that he is following the law and conducting a thorough investigation and won’t fire Lekalakala until then.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[ALERT] 'Inxeba' to return to local cinemas
-
[LISTEN] Listeriosis and consumer rights: What you need to know
-
Marches on VAT hike, illicit trading expected in Pretoria
-
SANParks increases measures to halt attacks on CT hikers
-
[WATCH LIVE] ConCourt rules on Sassa grant payments
-
[WATCH LIVE] Public Protector Mkhwebane appears before Parly committee
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.