Gigaba asks for more time to prepare for Eskom inquiry appearance
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba also wants the committee to provide him with more details of what exactly they want to know from him.
CAPE TOWN – Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba won't be appearing before the Eskom inquiry as planned for Tuesday.
He's asked the Public Enterprises committee for more time to prepare.
Gigaba also wants the committee to provide him with more details of what exactly they want to know from him.
The minister was the Public Enterprises Minister from November 2010 to May 2014.
In a letter to the Public Enterprises Committee, Gigaba says he's prepared to account to Parliament but the list of topics he's expected to account for is onerous and more time is needed to collate the information.
Gigaba wants specifics about the alleged corporate governance failures that he's expected to account for.
He also wants to know which board appointments form the subject of the inquiry and the time period of Gupta-related contracts under scrutiny.
Gigaba says that to avoid having to refresh his memory on these issues, he will need until next week to prepare.
The committee is expected to discuss his request when it next meets on Wednesday and when it's also due to hear from former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane.
