#GeneralElections: IEC urges South Africans to update voters' roll
Voting stations across the country will be open on Saturday and Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has urged eligible voters across the county to update the voters' roll ahead of next year’s general elections.
Voting stations across the country will be open on Saturday and Sunday, to register both first-time voters and those wanting to re-register.
The IEC’s Terry Tselane has encouraged the public to visit registration centres.
“Those registering for the first time just need to bring their bar-coded IDs or their smart cards. They don’t need any proof of residence.”
You can check whether you're registered on the IEC website. You'll need your ID number to check. Alternatively, you can send an SMS with your ID number to 32810 which will cost R1 per SMS.
