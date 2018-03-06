[ALERT] GDP growth 3.1% in fourth quarter of 2017
Stats SA says the largest positive contributor to growth in GDP in the fourth quarter was the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry,
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate was 3.1% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Stats SA says the largest positive contributor to growth in GDP in the fourth quarter was the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry, which increased by 37.5% and contributed 0.8 of a percentage point to GDP growth. The industry's growth of 37.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017 was mainly the result of higher production of animal products.
The trade, catering and accommodation industry increased by 4.8% and contributed 0.6 of a percentage point to GDP growth. Increased economic activity was reported mainly in wholesale, retail and motor trade.
The manufacturing industry and finance, real estate and business services increased by 4.3% and 2.5% respectively, and each contributed 0.5 of a percentage point to GDP growth.
Mining and quarrying decreased by 4.4%, which contributed -0.3 of a percentage point to GDP growth.
More in Business
-
Presidency welcomes latest GDP numbers
-
Motion on nationalisation of Sarb not off the table
-
Mazda concerned by customers’ poor responses to vehicle recall
-
Rand strengthens as SA’s Q4 GDP grows more than expected
-
SA to reform state firms after graft scandals: Gordhan
-
Creecy tables over R120bn budget for Gauteng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.