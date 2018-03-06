Fisheries Dept officials among suspects due in court for abalone poaching

Seventeen suspects were rounded up by the Hawks in an abalone bust on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Nine Fisheries Department officials will join seven other suspects in the dock at a Hermanus court on Tuesday.

The crime fighting unit's Philani Nkwalase says: “The operation is ongoing, and the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)