Fire breaks out at building in Joburg CBD

A number of people have been rescued from the building on the corners of Troy and Commissioner Street.

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Joburg CBD where a building is on fire.

A number of people have been rescued from the building on the corners of Troy and Commissioner Street.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

EMS's Robert Mulaudzi: "Numerous people have been rescued from the building. At this stage, the cause and the number of people injured in the fire is unknown."