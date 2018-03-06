Fire breaks out at building in Joburg CBD

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

Fire breaks out at building in Joburg CBD

A number of people have been rescued from the building on the corners of Troy and Commissioner Street.

Smoke is seen from a building in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday, 6 March 2018. Picture: @geofflesza/Twitter
Smoke is seen from a building in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday, 6 March 2018. Picture: @geofflesza/Twitter
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Joburg CBD where a building is on fire.

A number of people have been rescued from the building on the corners of Troy and Commissioner Street.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

EMS's Robert Mulaudzi: "Numerous people have been rescued from the building. At this stage, the cause and the number of people injured in the fire is unknown."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA