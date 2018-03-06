Finance MEC Creecy to present 2018/2019 Gauteng budget

The budget is expected to provide a detailed breakdown of how the Gauteng provincial government will use available resources to fund key priorities for the year.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Finance MEC Barbara Creecy will on Tuesday morning present the 2018/2019 provincial budget to the Legislature.

The budget is expected to provide a detailed breakdown of how the Gauteng provincial government will use available resources to fund key priorities for the year.

All eyes will be on the MEC to put forward a fiscal plan to not only stimulate growth but to ensure that provincial departments are equipped to carry out their mandates.

The DA says it wants Creecy to ensure that every rand of public money is utilised to improve the living conditions and quality of life of Gauteng’s 13 million residents.