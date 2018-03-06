Fighting corruption in municipalities tops Zweli Mkhize’s agenda
The New Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs says he’s committed to fighting corruption and mismanagement at the local government level.
CAPE TOWN - New Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Zweli Mkhize has put fighting corruption and mismanagement in municipalities at the top of his agenda.
Mkhize replaced Des van Rooyen in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent Cabinet shake-up.
The former KwaZulu-Natal premier had his first meeting with Parliament’s CoGTA Portfolio Committee at Parliament on Tuesday.
Mkhize has a number of burning issues in his in-tray.
“From where we sit, we think a number of issues need our urgent attention. Top of the agenda is ensuring good governance and efficiency.”
Mkhize says he plans to visit failing municipalities.
“We’re also going to be looking very closely at audit outcomes and discussing with all role-players, particularly premiers, finance and CoGTA MECs, to see how we can together restructure turnaround strategies, revenue enhancement mechanisms and improvement of the financial management systems in municipalities.”
Mkhize says he’s committed to fighting corruption and mismanagement at the local government level.
