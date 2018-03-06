Fight to keep ‘Inxeba’ off SA cinemas not over, says Contralesa

The High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday overruled the film’s reclassification meaning it will return to the silver screen on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) says it will continue its fight to keep South African film Inxeba: The Wound off the cinema circuit.

The Film and Publication Board Tribunal had given the movie an X18 rating, putting it in the same category as pornography and banning it from cinemas around the country.

Inxeba has attracted both national and international publicity for its themes around Xhosa initiation and sexuality.

Contralesa opposed Tuesday’s application.

Its president Kgoshi Mokoena says the fight is not yet over.

“We’re still going to fight because we believe this film is ridiculing our culture as black Africans. Unfortunately, there’s no way we can fold our arms and allow it to continue being played in SA cinemas.”