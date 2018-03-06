Families finally bury PAC members hanged during apartheid

The members of the party’s armed wing were hanged and immediately buried, denying their families the dignity of giving them decent burials.

JOHANNESBURG - Families of Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) members hanged for their suspected participation in the killings of white Paarl residents in the 1960s are finally laying their loved ones to rest.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Department of Justice are conducting exhumations at the Mamelodi West Cemetery.

The families of PAC political prisoners buried in Mamelodi have arrived from as far afield as the Eastern Cape.

Some family members can be seen shedding tears as the NPA takes them on a tour of the excavation sites showing them where their loved ones’ remains are.

A family member says it’s a difficult process.

“We’re comforted because now we can at least bury him next to his parents. Now we can visit his gravesite and show relatives where he’s resting.”

Families are conducting rituals at the gravesides.

