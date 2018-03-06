Creecy tables over R120bn budget for Gauteng
This year’s budget has increased by over R9 billion from the adjusted budget of over R112 billion in November.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Finance MEC Barbara Creecy has tabled a budget of over R121 billion for the 2018/2019 financial year.
Creecy is delivering the provincial budget in the legislature on Tuesday morning.
Education and Health have once again claimed the lion’s share of the spending, both claiming over R45 billion.
#GPBudget2018 As Gauteng Finance MEC Barbara Creecy delivers the 2018/2019 budget this is how the provincial spending looks. KM pic.twitter.com/UOiHrHpNkG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2018
This is an increase of R3.4 and R4.4 billion respectively.
The departments of Roads and Transportation as well as human settlements follow closely behind with budgets of over R7 and R5 billion respectively.
Creecy says that the allocation to transport has increased by R700 million from last year due to the planning of the construction of the province’s first new highway since the 1970s.
