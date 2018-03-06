Cops recover cars used during attempted Randburg cash-in-transit heist

One of the suspects was shot dead by security guards in a gunfire exchange after the group tried to hijack a coin security van.

JOHANNESBURG - Randburg police have recovered three vehicles used by a gang of around 20 criminals during an attempted cash-in-transit heist.

Footage taken by eyewitnesses shows a wounded man desperately trying to climb into a white car.

The police’s Mavela Masondo says they’re still searching for the gang.

“The cars were later found a few streets away from the crime scene. Police also found the getaway car in Honeydew. A body of one of the suspects was found in one of the cars.”

