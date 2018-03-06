Call for Mossel Bay farmer to be kept in custody after attacking worker

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

Call for Mossel Bay farmer to be kept in custody after attacking worker

Driving a tractor, the farmer reportedly drove into the worker's house on Saturday.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A Mossel Bay farmer is in trouble with the law.

The man is accused of trying to kill a farmworker.

Driving a tractor, the farmer reportedly drove into the worker's house on Saturday.

The man was injured and his home damaged.

An eviction spat apparently sparked the incident.

The Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa's Dawid Kamfer helped the injured labourer following the incident.

“They must keep this guy in custody because it looks like this guy is a dangerous and angry man. We approached human rights lawyers and we’ll be going to court with this issue. It’s a very serious case.”

The farmer was arrested on Sunday and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA