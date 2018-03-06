Call for Mossel Bay farmer to be kept in custody after attacking worker
Driving a tractor, the farmer reportedly drove into the worker's house on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - A Mossel Bay farmer is in trouble with the law.
The man is accused of trying to kill a farmworker.
The man was injured and his home damaged.
An eviction spat apparently sparked the incident.
The Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa's Dawid Kamfer helped the injured labourer following the incident.
“They must keep this guy in custody because it looks like this guy is a dangerous and angry man. We approached human rights lawyers and we’ll be going to court with this issue. It’s a very serious case.”
The farmer was arrested on Sunday and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
