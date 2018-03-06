Black Sash back in ConCourt to seek clarity on Sassa grant payments

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies, on behalf of Black Sash, will be in the Constitutional Court today seeking clarity on social grant payments.

JOHANNESBURG – Civil rights group Black Sash will be back at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday to ensure that there's a plan in place for the payment of social grants next month.

The contract with the current service provider Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) was declared invalid in 2014.

The court then suspended this invalidity in March last year until the end of this month to allow Sassa to appoint a new service provider.

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies, on behalf of Black Sash, will be in the Constitutional Court today seeking clarity on social grant payments.

Following interventions by an inter-ministerial committee, the Post Office was identified as the new provider to distribute grants except for cash payments.

Sassa now wants the court to suspend CPS's invalidity for a further six months to distribute cash payments allowing a phasing-in period for the Post Office.

Concerns have been raised about Sassa's management of the social grant system while former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is the subject of an inquiry into whether she should be held personally liable for the payment crisis.