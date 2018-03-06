Black Sash back in ConCourt to seek clarity on Sassa grant payments
The Centre for Applied Legal Studies, on behalf of Black Sash, will be in the Constitutional Court today seeking clarity on social grant payments.
JOHANNESBURG – Civil rights group Black Sash will be back at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday to ensure that there's a plan in place for the payment of social grants next month.
The contract with the current service provider Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) was declared invalid in 2014.
The court then suspended this invalidity in March last year until the end of this month to allow Sassa to appoint a new service provider.
The Centre for Applied Legal Studies, on behalf of Black Sash, will be in the Constitutional Court today seeking clarity on social grant payments.
Following interventions by an inter-ministerial committee, the Post Office was identified as the new provider to distribute grants except for cash payments.
Sassa now wants the court to suspend CPS's invalidity for a further six months to distribute cash payments allowing a phasing-in period for the Post Office.
Concerns have been raised about Sassa's management of the social grant system while former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is the subject of an inquiry into whether she should be held personally liable for the payment crisis.
More in Local
-
[ALERT] 'Inxeba' to return to local cinemas
-
[LISTEN] Listeriosis and consumer rights: What you need to know
-
Marches on VAT hike, illicit trading expected in Pretoria
-
SANParks increases measures to halt attacks on CT hikers
-
[WATCH LIVE] ConCourt rules on Sassa grant payments
-
[WATCH LIVE] Public Protector Mkhwebane appears before Parly committee
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.