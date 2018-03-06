ANCYL not pleased with withdrawal of motion on Sarb nationalisation
The ANC Youth League says the reasons behind the withdrawal of the motion are flimsy and not politically convincing.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Youth League has voiced concern over the move by the ruling party in Parliament to withdraw its motion in favour of nationalising the Reserve Bank.
The youth wing of the ruling party has called the decision un-mandated.
The ANC in Parliament says that it wants to consult further with its structures and key stakeholders on the motion.
The National Assembly was scheduled to debate the issue on Tuesday.
The ANC Youth League says the reasons behind the withdrawal of the motion are flimsy and not politically convincing.
The ANC proposed the central bank be nationalised at its 54th national conference in December.
More in Politics
-
Bill to regulate distribution of online content approved
-
[WATCH] Euphoria shouldn't cloud hard questions around Ramaphosa leadership
-
Motion on nationalisation of Sarb not off the table
-
Families finally bury PAC members hanged during apartheid
-
ANC withdraws motion on Sarb ownership ahead of Parly debate
-
[ANALYSIS] With Bogeyman Zuma behind, SA steps into the Political Unknown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.