ANCYL not pleased with withdrawal of motion on Sarb nationalisation

The ANC Youth League says the reasons behind the withdrawal of the motion are flimsy and not politically convincing.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Youth League has voiced concern over the move by the ruling party in Parliament to withdraw its motion in favour of nationalising the Reserve Bank.

The youth wing of the ruling party has called the decision un-mandated.

The ANC in Parliament says that it wants to consult further with its structures and key stakeholders on the motion.

The National Assembly was scheduled to debate the issue on Tuesday.

The ANC proposed the central bank be nationalised at its 54th national conference in December.