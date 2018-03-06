ANC: Expropriation of land key to SA economic development

Masondo says the ANC’s resolution on this matter hints at what type of land could be targeted for uncompensated expropriation.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) economic transformation committee member David Masondo says the expropriation of land without compensation, particularly unused land, is key to economic development.



He made the comments at a seminar in Pretoria hosted by the Agricultural Research Council, The Land Bank and the National Agricultural Marketing Council.

The National Assembly adopted a motion to investigate amending the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation last week.

Masondo says that the ANC’s resolution on this matter hints at what type of land could be targeted for uncompensated expropriation.

“This includes vacant land, land held for speculative reasons. So, if you read the resolution carefully, it’s not saying every land which is productively utilised shall be expropriated without compensation.”

He says utilising unused land can address poverty and inequality.

“The level of poverty and unemployment in our country is quite high and we’re sitting on a piece of land which we’re not using and people are hungry and this doesn’t make logical sense.

“It doesn’t assist us in growing the economy, it doesn’t help us in developing the economy.”