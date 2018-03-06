Popular Topics
4 senior staff at ANN7 arrested

It’s understood the group was handcuffed after they were caught without proper documentation to work in South Africa.

Home Affairs’ immigration officials are seen outside ANN7 offices in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Pelani Phakgadi/EWN.
Home Affairs’ immigration officials are seen outside ANN7 offices in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Pelani Phakgadi/EWN.
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs’ immigration officials have arrested four senior employees at former Gupta-linked TV channel ANN7.

It’s understood the group was handcuffed after they were caught without proper documentation to work in South Africa.

The immigration officers stormed the Midrand offices earlier on Tuesday.

Other journalists have confirmed to Eyewitness News that they had their IDs checked before they could leave.

Employees were called to an urgent staff meeting.

Home Affairs says the arrests of the four senior officials should not be seen as the victimisation of any family or company.

Home Affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete says the department is well within the law to inspect companies alleged to be contravening Immigration Acts.

“This was done given the implication of changes in the ownership of the company. The state is from intra-company Visa to what would now be a local company if it's owned by a South African.”

This is the second visit Home Affairs has paid to the ANN7 offices.

Two weeks ago, officials converged on the premises for what they called “a routine inspection”.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

