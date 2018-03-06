4 senior staff at ANN7 arrested
It’s understood the group was handcuffed after they were caught without proper documentation to work in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs’ immigration officials have arrested four senior employees at former Gupta-linked TV channel ANN7.
It’s understood the group was handcuffed after they were caught without proper documentation to work in South Africa.
The immigration officers stormed the Midrand offices earlier on Tuesday.
Other journalists have confirmed to Eyewitness News that they had their IDs checked before they could leave.
Employees were called to an urgent staff meeting.
Home Affairs says the arrests of the four senior officials should not be seen as the victimisation of any family or company.
Home Affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete says the department is well within the law to inspect companies alleged to be contravening Immigration Acts.
“This was done given the implication of changes in the ownership of the company. The state is from intra-company Visa to what would now be a local company if it's owned by a South African.”
This is the second visit Home Affairs has paid to the ANN7 offices.
Two weeks ago, officials converged on the premises for what they called “a routine inspection”.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Home Affairs ‘a step closer to concluding’ Gupta naturalisation saga
-
Matzikama region farmers forced to find other source of water
-
Pikitup instructed to investigate feasibility of employing ex-Jozi@Work staff
-
Fight to keep ‘Inxeba’ off SA cinemas not over, says Contralesa
-
ANCYL not pleased with withdrawal of motion on Sarb nationalisation
-
Motive for Gill Packham’s murder remains unclear
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.