Zuma to be honoured for ‘selfless efforts’ in making SA better

JOHANNESBURG - The National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa (Nafupa SA) will be honouring former president Jacob Zuma for his selfless efforts in making South Africa a better country.

The association says that Zuma played a major role economically and socially during his time in office.

Zuma is among 18 people and organisations who will be honoured.

Nafupa SA says although his tenure was marred by controversy, he’s done a lot for service delivery and radical economic transformation.

Zuma stepped down as president on 14 February during an address at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

He said: “I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president with immediate effect. Even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organisation. I have always been a disciplined member of the ANC.”

The former president has said he would remain involved in the ANC and work for the promotion of projects he believes in, such as radical economic transformation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)