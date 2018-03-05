Zambia wants SA retailers to recall ready-to-eat meat products
In a statement released on Monday, the country's high commission says stores in Zambia will emulate measures to recall products supplied by enterprise.
JOHANNESBURG - Zambia has announced it wants South African retailers to withdraw ready-to-eat meat imports from its stores after the outbreak of listeriosis on home soil.
The Health Department has announced that the outbreak of the disease that has already killed over 180 people has been traced back to enterprise outlets in Polokwane and Germiston.
WATCH: Source of deadly listeriosis outbreak found
Meanwhile, customers queuing for refunds at the company in Germiston say they're worried about contracting listeriosis after consuming food produced by the firm.
The entrance to the Enterprise food facility in Germiston is blocked with cars belonging to customers who are queuing to return meat products.
A customer says her husband fell ill after eating the food and she wants a refund.
“I want my money back, and I want my money back now. This thing is rotten, its poison.”
LISTEN: Listeriosis outbreak: What you need to know
A father of two says has now worried his children may fall sick.
“I’m also stressed because we normally eat this. What if something happens to my kids or me?”
While some customers are being assisted more continue to arrive, joining the already long queue.
Company management has yet to come out and address customers.
#Listeria Enterprise Foods factory shop in Germiston is filled with customers demanding refunds after the Health Department’s announcement - tracing the listeria outbreak back to the company. HM pic.twitter.com/2WJ8SfqUiz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 5, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
