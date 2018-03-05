WC water levels drop to 20.3%

The Western Cape's average dam levels is currently just over 20% full compared to 21.23% last week. The levels are down a total of 10% compared to the same period last year.

CAPE TOWN - Dam levels have taken a slight dip.

The Western Cape's average dam levels are currently at 20.3% full compared to 21.23% last week.

The levels are down a total of 10% compared to the same period last year.

Provincial Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell has reiterated the need to preserve water resources.

Bredell cautions that complacency in water saving, coupled with another dry winter, could lead to further water constraints in the summer.

“The average dam levels for the western are at 20.3%. From a disaster point of view, we are now starting to plan and prepare for next season where we may see similar water constraints as we’ve seen up to date.”