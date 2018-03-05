WC Health Dept confirms 115 cases of listeriosis
Twenty-nine deaths have occurred in the province since early last year.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department has confirmed 115 cases of listeriosis in the province.
The provincial health department says that 88 of the cases were picked up in the Cape Town metro.
MEC for Health, Nomafrench Mbombo, says that officials are on high alert.
"It remains a notifiable disease until declared otherwise. We urge the public to look for signs and symptoms of listeriosis."
The source of the countrywide outbreak has been found.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed that the outbreak has been traced to Enterprise Foods facilities in Germiston and Polokwane.
The deadly bacterium was also detected at a Rainbow Chicken facility in the Free State.
He explains the investigation zoned in on several children at a Soweto creche who became ill.
“They found they had sandwiches made with polony from Enterprises and chicken sausages from Rainbow.”
A massive recall of certain Enterprises and Rainbow products is underway.
WATCH: Source of deadly listeriosis outbreak found
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
