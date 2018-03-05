Two dead in separate incidents at sea

A man has drowned in the St Helena Bay area over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have died in separate incidents at sea.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon says: “The NSRI were activated to respond to St Helena Bay. Police confirmed they recovered the body of a male. No further details are available, but police are handling the matter.”

On Sunday, a man's body was also found floating in the water off Blouberg beach. It's unclear how he died.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)