Topbet manager dismissed after strip-search incident
Topbet has recently come under fire after over 20 female clerks were allegedly forced to undress and be physically inspected on the premises.
JOHANNESBURG - Gambling franchise Topbet says the manager responsible for initiating a strip-search at its Germiston branch has been dismissed with immediate effect.
This followed the discovery of a small amount of menstrual blood in a communal staff toilet.
The manager had been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing, the company has now confirmed her dismissal.
LISTEN: Emotional Topbet employee describes strip-search
