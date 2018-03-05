Topbet manager dismissed after strip-search incident

Topbet has recently come under fire after over 20 female clerks were allegedly forced to undress and be physically inspected on the premises.

JOHANNESBURG - Gambling franchise Topbet says the manager responsible for initiating a strip-search at its Germiston branch has been dismissed with immediate effect.

This followed the discovery of a small amount of menstrual blood in a communal staff toilet.

The manager had been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing, the company has now confirmed her dismissal.

