Topbet employee claims to be suspended for speaking out over strip-search

Some female staff members at gambling franchise Topbet’s Germiston branch were allegedly forced by management to strip and be searched.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman who came forward claiming that she was strip-searched under the orders of her employers says that she’s now been suspended.

Some female staff members at gambling franchise Topbet’s Germiston branch were allegedly forced by management to strip and be searched after a small amount of menstrual blood was found in the company's communal toilets last month.

This woman says it was a deeply humiliating experience.

“I was so stressed the whole day. I told the manager that I would sue you guys because they violated my rights and disrespected me. Since, on the 23rd, they gave me the suspension.”

Topbet's co-owner Ainsling O’Connor says they have a different version of events.

The matter is under investigation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)