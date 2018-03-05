Topbet accuses employee of lying about her strip-search experience
Three female Topbet employees say they were forced to strip and were physically inspected after a small amount of menstrual blood was found in the toilet.
JOHANNESBURG - A woman, who was suspended from a gambling company for laying criminal charges after she was strip-searched and violated, says she's disappointed and disturbed after the company accused her of lying about her experience.
Three female employees at Topbet have described to Eyewitness News how they were forced to strip and were physically inspected by cleaners after a small amount of menstrual blood was found in the staff toilet.
The company has confirmed that the incident happened but has disputed some details.
Topbet's co-owner Aisling O’Connor says as soon as the company was made aware of the incident, a manager was deployed to the Germiston branch to find out what happened.
But she says not all the women were forced to strip.
“My cleaners and the other staff members say Gladys and another older lady were excluded and they’ve written statements that she was not searched.”
However, the woman says she has no reason to lie about her experience.
“How can I waste my time going to the police station and the doctor to report the matter over something that didn’t happen to me? It happened.”
Topbet has also admitted to suspending the woman for opening a sexual harassment case.
She says she has not heard from management since EWN broke the story.
LISTEN: Emotional Topbet employee describes strip-search
'SUSPENSION FOR FAIR AND PROPER INVESTIGATION'
Topbet says it suspended the employee in connection to allow for fair and proper investigation.
Topbet has come under fire after over 20 female clerks were allegedly forced to undress and be physically inspected on the premises.
Following the suspension of one its female employees who was shamed and strip-searched, Topbet says the complainant was suspended to allow the company time to conduct a fair and proper investigation.
Management now says the suspension is not due to the woman being a whistleblower despite O'conner earlier saying it followed the charges she opened against the company.
“We’ve suspended her because the charges that she’s raised, the police and the labour lawyers have suggested that we suspend her.”
O'conner has also accused the woman of making the work environment unpleasant for her colleagues
“We’ve got 40 other staff members here who were feeling intimidated by Gladys. We are going to supply all of our reports.”
An investigation headed by an independent female advocate is currently underway and the outcome is expected by the end of the week.
