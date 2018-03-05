Supect due in court for Gill Packham’s murder
A 57-year-old man is expected to appear in the dock at the Wynberg magistrates court where he'll face a charge of murder.
CAPE TOWN - A man is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday morning in connection with the murder of a Constantia woman.
Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of a burnt out car late last month.
He was arrested at his Constantia home last Thursday night.
On 22 February, Packham’s friends and family launched a frantic search after she didn't arrive for work at the Springfield Girls Convent in Wynberg.
On the same day, police discovered a body in the boot of a burnt out BMW parked at Diep River train station.
Following DNA tests, investigators late last week confirmed that it was the body of the missing school administrator.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
