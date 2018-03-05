Supect due in court for Gill Packham’s murder

A 57-year-old man is expected to appear in the dock at the Wynberg magistrates court where he'll face a charge of murder.

CAPE TOWN - A man is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday morning in connection with the murder of a Constantia woman.

Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of a burnt out car late last month.

He was arrested at his Constantia home last Thursday night.

On 22 February, Packham’s friends and family launched a frantic search after she didn't arrive for work at the Springfield Girls Convent in Wynberg.

On the same day, police discovered a body in the boot of a burnt out BMW parked at Diep River train station.

Following DNA tests, investigators late last week confirmed that it was the body of the missing school administrator.

