Security beefed up at Atlantis Secondary School
This is after three learners were stabbed on the school grounds last month.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has implemented emergency security measures at Atlantis Secondary School.
This is after three learners were stabbed on the school grounds last month.
Three learners in grades 11 and 12 were attacked by a matric student in an alleged gang-related incident during the first break.
The WCED’s Jessica Shelver said: “Our safe schools’ division is currently working closely with the school to ensure school safety. The school has also been granted emergency security following the incident last week. The South African Police Service has increased visibility around the school and the back wall of the school, which the perpetrator used to exit the grounds after the alleged incident.”
Police say no arrests relating to the incident have been made.
The investigation continues.
