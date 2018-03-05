Sandile Mantsoe murder trial to get underway

Mantsoe allegedly killed his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena last April before burning her body and dumping it in a veld in Lyndhurst.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial of a man accused of murdering Karabo Mokoena will start in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday morning.

Sandile Mantsoe allegedly killed his girlfriend last April before burning her body and dumping it in a veld in Lyndhurst.

He faces charges of murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

More than 20 state witnesses are expected to testify in Mantsoe’s trial.

Mantsoe was denied bail in the Johannesburg magistrates court last year when the magistrate ruled that it would not be in the interests of justice for him to be released.

The State claims that the married father of three confessed to a police officer that he killed Mokoena after he was arrested.

The officer involved says that Mantsoe told him that he was forced to kill Mokoena in a ritual in order to break a jinx on his business.

But Mantsoe has denied this and claims Mokoena was suicidal.

He says that he panicked and decided to dispose of Mokoena’s body when he found it in their apartment.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)