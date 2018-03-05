Robert Packham allegedly tried to arrange alibi on day wife went missing

CAPE TOWN - A court has heard alleged wife killer, Robert Packham, allegedly tried to arrange an alibi on the day the Constantia school secretary went missing.

Fifty-seven-year-old Gill Packham's body was discovered in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at Diep River train station almost two weeks ago.

Her husband was arrested at their home on Thursday night and appeared in court on Monday on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The Wynberg Magistrates Court has heard Robert allegedly phoned a colleague on the morning his wife was reported missing to ask the co-worker to say they were in a meeting.

The State also claims that while the accused was supposedly at work, his cellphone was picked up by towers in the Diep River/Constantia area.

Control prosecutor Brynmore Benjamin says on that morning, a vehicle without number plates matching the description of the deceased's car was seen being driven by a person matching the accused's description.

At one stage, Packham's movements were picked up on CCTV cameras.

Defence attorney Ben Mathewson says photos of Gill’s green BMW have been shown to her two daughters, but they are unable to identify the driver.