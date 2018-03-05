CT police seize massive consignment of crystal meth worth R30m

A truck was searched and officers came across two refrigerators filled with bags containing tik.

CAPE TOWN – The tik trade in Cape Town has been dealt a blow. Police made a massive bust seizing a consignment of crystal meth in Parow.

The haul is valued at around R30 million.

Provincial police spokesperson, Novella Potelwa, says that an arrest was also made.

“Police officials from Parow, with border police and customs officials, were busy with an operation in the area when they stopped a truck.

“They arrested a 50-year-old on charges relating to drugs dealing. The investigation continues.”