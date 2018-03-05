NPA rejects claims it delayed issuing arrest warrants for state capture suspects

'Times Select' reported on Monday that Hawks investigators are accusing their NPA counterparts of stalling in the issuance of warrants for Atul and Rajesh Gupta.

PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has rejected reports that there was a delay in issuing arrest warrants for state capture suspects, which gave them enough time to flee the country.

While the corruption-busting unit has confirmed Ajay is a fugitive from justice, its declined to provide clarity on the status of the other two brothers who are now also believed to be on the run.

The NPA says its team of prosecutors has been working closely with investigators to ensure the case reached a stage of maturity where they could proceed with the action which needs to be taken.

It says all decisions were taken jointly based on the admissible evidence and applicable law.

Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams is scheduled to brief the Parliamentary portfolio committee on this matter and other issues related to the investigation on Wednesday.

The Hawks have not responded to a request for comment.