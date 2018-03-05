NPA rejects claims it delayed issuing arrest warrants for state capture suspects
'Times Select' reported on Monday that Hawks investigators are accusing their NPA counterparts of stalling in the issuance of warrants for Atul and Rajesh Gupta.
PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has rejected reports that there was a delay in issuing arrest warrants for state capture suspects, which gave them enough time to flee the country.
Times Select reported on Monday that Hawks investigators are accusing their NPA counterparts of stalling in the issuance of warrants for Atul and Rajesh Gupta.
While the corruption-busting unit has confirmed Ajay is a fugitive from justice, its declined to provide clarity on the status of the other two brothers who are now also believed to be on the run.
The NPA says its team of prosecutors has been working closely with investigators to ensure the case reached a stage of maturity where they could proceed with the action which needs to be taken.
It says all decisions were taken jointly based on the admissible evidence and applicable law.
Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams is scheduled to brief the Parliamentary portfolio committee on this matter and other issues related to the investigation on Wednesday.
The Hawks have not responded to a request for comment.
More in Local
-
ANC MP Fezeka Loliwe dies in car accident
-
Topbet manager dismissed after strip-search incident
-
Sierra Leone to vote for new leader after years of economic crisis
-
ANC calls for probe after source of listeriosis outbreak found
-
[LISTEN] Is there a legal case against Tiger Brands over listeriosis?
-
[LISTEN] The knock-on effect of listeriosis on the kota industry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.