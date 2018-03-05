Nene: SA's growth forecasts likely to be increased
Nhlanhla Nene says a rise in business confidence since Cyril Ramaphosa succeeded Jacob Zuma has already reduced the strain of debt service costs.
PRETORIA - South Africa’s economic growth forecasts will likely be revised upwards by the time the medium-term budget outlook is announced in October, Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene said on Monday.
A rise in business confidence since President Cyril Ramaphosa succeeded scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma last month has already reduced the strain of debt service costs, Nene told a political union meeting in Pretoria.
“Our economy is forested to grow at 1.5% in 2018 and by 1.8% in 2019, according to the latest numbers. We’re saying if we do some of these things, we can actually improve on this. But we don’t want to be overly optimistic.”
Nene said the 2018/19 budget delivered by his predecessor in February would help to support faster economic growth by finalising many reforms.
It was Nene's first public address since being sworn in for the second time as finance minister.
