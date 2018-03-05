Nene believes those involved in state capture will be prosecuted
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says it’s time that graft is rejected as the norm and is identified at all levels of governance.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says he believes those involved in state capture will be prosecuted and confidence will be restored between people and government.
Nene touched on a wide range of problems facing the economy at a gathering in Pretoria on Monday afternoon.
The finance minister says he and other department heads met with ratings agency Moody’s in the morning.
He says issues around growth and balance sheets of state firms were discussed.
Nene says while it’s difficult to predict if Moody’s is optimistic about the country’s economy, government has put forward a good story with a plan of implementation.
“Moody’s actually kept us on watch and they have come now saying they’re unhappy with a number of indicators, they gave us an opportunity to get to the budget point.”
WATCH: Finance Minister Nene's first public appearance
On the scourge of corruption, Nene says it’s time that graft is rejected as the norm and is identified at all levels of governance.
At the same time, Nene says he's not overly worried about the exodus of people who left National Treasury when he was removed as minister.
Nene says he's keen to work with those who left and went into the private sector and those choosing to work independently.
Nene says he's optimistic about the growth of the country's economy.
“Without giving a direct answer, I really think we have a good relationship with most of the people who have left the Treasury and we will continue to benefit from them wherever they are.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
