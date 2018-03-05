Murdered Taxify driver was still new to industry, says family

Siyabonga Ngcobo’s burnt body was discovered by police in the early hours of Friday morning, after his colleagues tried to save him but arrived too late on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - The uncle of a Taxify driver, who was shoved into his vehicle’s boot and set alight in Pretoria, has described to Eyewitness News how the 21-year-old Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student had just joined the company a week prior to his murder to make extra money.

Taxify drivers have blamed meter taxi drivers, a claim which they strongly deny.

No arrests have yet been made.

Melusi Mbonambi says that the attackers immediately ordered the passengers to get out and pushed his nephew into the boot.

"According to the passengers, they ordered him to get out, they asked him to open the boot and they put him inside and they burnt the car with him inside."

Ngcobo had joined the service a week prior to his murder and was still new to the industry.

His uncle says the family is angry.

"He was just a child, only 21-years-old. He was finishing his degree."

The family say they are not able to hold a funeral yet as they still have to wait for police to conduct certain tests.

