Murdered Taxify driver's family question police inaction
The 21-year-old Sports Management student Siyabonga Ngcobo was shoved into his Taxify vehicle on Thursday night and set alight in Sunnyside.
JOHANNESBURG – The uncle of a Taxify driver who was set alight in Pretoria has told Eyewitness News that the family is angry that the police didn’t do more to stop the murder.
Taxify drivers have blamed meter taxi drivers for killing Ngcobo a claim they strongly deny.
No arrests have yet been made.
Melusi Mbonambi says he doesn't understand why police officers didn't stop the criminals when they were asked to help the first time.
“Some of the police cars were stopped a minute after they took off. They were told about the situation and they said it clearly that we must not interfere with taxi violence or meter taxis operators.”
He says there was no need to kill another person over customers.
“What they did is terrifying. I don’t know why [you need to] kill another human being over such a small thing.”
Siyabonga Ngcobo joined the company just a week prior to his murder to make extra money while studying at the Tshwane University of Technology.
