Motsoaledi: There was a lapse in quality control at Enterprise

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday morning insisted that they are trying to determine how to deal with the listeriosis outbreak going forward.

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says there was a clear lapse in quality control at the Enterprise food facility in Polokwane which has been identified as the source of the listeriosis outbreak.

The Enterprise's facility in Germiston and the Rainbow Chicken production in Sasolburg have also been implicated after the disease was detected in polony products. However, other cold meats and viennas may also be a risk.

Motsoaledi on Monday morning insisted that they are trying to determine how to deal with this issue going forward.

“There was no way that they were going to have this outbreak if there was no lapse. It definitely means there was a lapse, there was no good quality control."

The minister says that his department is looking into legislation to determine which rule was breached by the Enterprise food facility in Polokwane.

“The food production chain is a long one. So, you find municipalities have got a role there, health has got a role, agriculture has got a role, Trade and Industry has got a role.

“So, we’re sitting down looking into legislation as to which rule was breached and who’s the custodian of that rule?

The minister has again urged the public to throw away or return any polony products in their fridges to avoid contamination.

At least 180 people have died from the food-borne disease since last January and over 940 cases reported so far.

WATCH: Source of deadly listeriosis outbreak found