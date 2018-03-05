Popular Topics
Mossel Bay farmer arrested after assault on worker

The farmer allegedly drove into the man's house on Saturday, damaging part of a wall and injuring the worker who was inside at the time.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A Mossel Bay farmer is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly attacked a farm worker.

The farmer allegedly drove into the man's house on Saturday, damaging part of a wall and injuring the worker who was inside at the time.

He was arrested on Sunday and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The police's Malcolm Poje said: “He is facing multiple charges of malicious damage to property, attempted murder, assault GBH as well as common assault."

Dawid Kamfer from the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa was called to help the worker.

He says the pair were involved in a dispute.

“The farmer said they must leave the farm. They said that they will not leave the farm and then they said ‘you must get a court interdict for us’ and he just decided to come and just slam while the guy was sitting inside. They just heard the bang and one of the bricks fell on his leg.”

