‘Metered taxi, e-hailing cab drivers tension related to competition’
TUT student Siyabonga Ngcobo, who was operating a Taxify cab in Pretoria, was murdered last week allegedly by metered taxi operators
PRETORIA - The Transport Department says while e-hailing service operators are being lawfully licensed, the continued tension with metered taxis relates to competition in the industry.
Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Siyabonga Ngcobo (22) who was operating a Taxify cab in Pretoria was murdered last week allegedly by metered taxi operators.
His burnt body was found in the boot of his car.
The Transport Department’s Collen Msibi says they’ve put measures in place to ensure e-hailing service taxis operate lawfully.
“There are operating licences being issued to these operators but of course the issue here is about destructive competition because they feel that their jobs are being threatened.”
He says special units have been established by the police to address such violence.
“They’ve been deployed to areas that are problematic such as the Gautrain station in Sandton.”
The police have not yet arrested those responsible for Ncgobo’s murder.
More in Local
-
ANC MP Fezeka Loliwe dies in car accident
-
Topbet manager dismissed after strip-search incident
-
Sierra Leone to vote for new leader after years of economic crisis
-
ANC calls for probe after source of listeriosis outbreak found
-
[LISTEN] Is there a legal case against Tiger Brands over listeriosis?
-
[LISTEN] The knock-on effect of listeriosis on the kota industry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.