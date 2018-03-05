‘Metered taxi, e-hailing cab drivers tension related to competition’

TUT student Siyabonga Ngcobo, who was operating a Taxify cab in Pretoria, was murdered last week allegedly by metered taxi operators

PRETORIA - The Transport Department says while e-hailing service operators are being lawfully licensed, the continued tension with metered taxis relates to competition in the industry.

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Siyabonga Ngcobo (22) who was operating a Taxify cab in Pretoria was murdered last week allegedly by metered taxi operators.

His burnt body was found in the boot of his car.

The Transport Department’s Collen Msibi says they’ve put measures in place to ensure e-hailing service taxis operate lawfully.

“There are operating licences being issued to these operators but of course the issue here is about destructive competition because they feel that their jobs are being threatened.”

He says special units have been established by the police to address such violence.

“They’ve been deployed to areas that are problematic such as the Gautrain station in Sandton.”

The police have not yet arrested those responsible for Ncgobo’s murder.