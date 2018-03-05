Meter Taxi Council urge Nzimande, Cele to end ongoing taxi feuds

Tensions reached boiling point again on Friday after the body of Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo was found in his burnt car in Sunnyside.

JOHANNESBURG – The Meter Taxi Council (MTC) says its hopes that the two newly appointed Ministers of Police and Transport will resolve the long-standing feud with e-hailing services once and for all.

Two meter taxis were also torched in the capital that day.

Meter Taxi Council's Oupa Skosana says that Minister Blade Nzimande needs to better regulate the sector.

“Whoever operates the public transport has got to have to be legal, has got to have an operating licence or a permit. But then if they allow this illegal overflooding, it will cause problems.”

