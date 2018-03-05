Meter Taxi Council denies members involved in murder of Taxify driver
Siyabonga Ngcobo was shoved into the boot of his vehicle, kidnapped and set alight on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Meter Taxi Council has denied allegations that its members are behind the murder of a Pretoria Taxify driver, saying it is the work of opportunistic criminals.
His burnt body was discovered in Sunnyside by the police after his colleagues were too late to rescue him.
The council’s Oupa Skosana says killings continue due to the constant fight for customers between Uber and Taxify drivers.
“This is a serious matter as bodies are piling up. We need to sit down and find a solution, as we did with the ex-minister.”
More than a week ago, a meter taxi driver died in Johannesburg and his colleagues suspect he may have been killed by another driver from a rival association.
Skosana says they have confidence in Transport Minister Blade Nzimande and Police Minister Bheki Cele to resolve the matter once and for all.
The transport department's Collen Msibi says the minister has addressed concerns over unfair competition yet the killings continue.
“As a department, we have addressed the matter and amended an act to ensure they are able to participate, to ensure that Uber and Taxify are not seen as not seen as exclusive services.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
