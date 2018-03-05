Mashaba: City of Joburg to expropriate derelict buildings

Mayor Mashaba says since his appointment, he's been dealing with hijacked buildings in the city centre.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that the city is dealing with over 500 derelict buildings that it wants to rejuvenate and use for accommodation.

Mashaba says that since his appointment, he's been dealing with hijacked buildings in the city centre and believes that redevelopment of these properties will help enhance access to low cost housing for residents.

“Right now I think I’m sitting with about 146 buildings that we’re going to be expropriating.

“We’re informing the owners of those buildings to either do something with them with immediate effect. If not, we’ll use the Constitutional framework available to us to take them over and build affordable accommodation for people.”