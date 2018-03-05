Mashaba: City of Joburg to expropriate derelict buildings
Mayor Mashaba says since his appointment, he's been dealing with hijacked buildings in the city centre.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that the city is dealing with over 500 derelict buildings that it wants to rejuvenate and use for accommodation.
Mashaba says that since his appointment, he's been dealing with hijacked buildings in the city centre and believes that redevelopment of these properties will help enhance access to low cost housing for residents.
“Right now I think I’m sitting with about 146 buildings that we’re going to be expropriating.
“We’re informing the owners of those buildings to either do something with them with immediate effect. If not, we’ll use the Constitutional framework available to us to take them over and build affordable accommodation for people.”
More in Local
-
Alleged CT gangster gets 35-year sentence
-
[LISTEN] Listeriosis outbreak: What you need to know
-
Meter Taxi Council denies members involved in murder of Taxify driver
-
Motsoaledi: There was a lapse in quality control at Enterprise
-
Sandile Mantsoe murder trial to get underway
-
WC Education Dept puts measures in place to prevent listeria
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.