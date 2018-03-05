Man shot dead in Braamfontein

Paramedics say the shooting happened on Jorrissen Street on Monday afternoon. The circumstances around the killing are not yet clear.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot dead in Braamfontein.

The circumstances around the killing are not yet clear but police are on the scene.

Netcare911's Nick Dollman said: “Paramedics arrived at the scene and attended to a man who appeared to be shot several times. Tragically, the victim had severe injuries. There was nothing further that paramedics could do for him and he died at the scene.”

Police are searching for two criminals responsible for the murder of the man.

It's understood he was stopped by two armed men outside a bank on Jorrissen Street.

There was a struggle and the man was robbed of his cash and shot dead.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “We are investigating a case of armed robbery and murder. We are appealing to anyone with the information to come forward as we understand that they jumped into a blue golf on the other side of the street and fled.”