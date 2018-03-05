Man shot dead in Braamfontein

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Man shot dead in Braamfontein

Paramedics say the shooting happened on Jorrissen Street on Monday afternoon. The circumstances around the killing are not yet clear.

Crowds on the scene where a man was shot and killed on Monday 5 February 2018. Picture: Tshego Mathe
Crowds on the scene where a man was shot and killed on Monday 5 February 2018. Picture: Tshego Mathe
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot dead in Braamfontein.

Paramedics say the shooting happened on Jorrissen Street on Monday afternoon.

The circumstances around the killing are not yet clear but police are on the scene.

Netcare911's Nick Dollman said: “Paramedics arrived at the scene and attended to a man who appeared to be shot several times. Tragically, the victim had severe injuries. There was nothing further that paramedics could do for him and he died at the scene.”

Police are searching for two criminals responsible for the murder of the man.

It's understood he was stopped by two armed men outside a bank on Jorrissen Street.

There was a struggle and the man was robbed of his cash and shot dead.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “We are investigating a case of armed robbery and murder. We are appealing to anyone with the information to come forward as we understand that they jumped into a blue golf on the other side of the street and fled.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA