Man shot dead in Braamfontein

Topbet manager dismissed after strip-search incident
Trump-Netanyahu meeting is chance to project common front vs Iran
Sierra Leone to vote for new leader after years of economic crisis
ANC calls for probe after source of listeriosis outbreak found
[LISTEN] Is there a legal case against Tiger Brands over listeriosis?
[LISTEN] The knock-on effect of listeriosis on the kota industry
Topbet manager dismissed after strip-search incident
Sierra Leone to vote for new leader after years of economic crisis
ANC calls for probe after source of listeriosis outbreak found
[LISTEN] Is there a legal case against Tiger Brands over listeriosis?
[LISTEN] The knock-on effect of listeriosis on the kota industry
Tiger Brands: We have sufficient protocols to deal with listeriosis
United & Palace game to have consequences at both ends of the table
FA chief apologises over Star of David comment
Serena's comeback her greatest challenge, says coach Mouratoglou
Sky and Wiggins crossed 'ethical line' - UK parliamentary report
Liverpool's Klopp rules out fielding second-string side for Porto
Western Cape derby takes centre stage in Round 6 of Varsity Cup
Ariana Grande up for Wicked role
Jimmy Kimmel takes aim at Harvey Weinstein at Oscars
Gary Oldman ready for normality
Tiffany Haddish wants Oscars job
Bill Cosby will fight bid to call more accusers at sexual abuse retrial
No Oscar for SA at this Academy Awards ceremony
[WATCH] How the Oscars votes are counted
2018 Oscar winners
Oscars red carpet glitters in anything-goes fashion attitude
'The Shape of Water' wins best film Oscar; McDormand, Oldman scoop acting awards
'If you want to hit them hard, go after a white man'
MKMVA 'disappointed' by removal of Des van Rooyen as minister
Malema calls for arrest of Duduzane Zuma
Malema credits EFF's role in politics for country's state
[WATCH LIVE] Malema addresses land expropriation issue
ANC appeals to members to demonstrate discipline ahead of 2019 elections
[OPINION] Nudging the city and residents of Cape Town to save water
[OPINION] Wenger's career is living long enough to become a villain
[OPINION] International adoptions have dropped 72% since 2005 – here's why
[OPINION] No, 'Inxeba' isn't a disrespectful gay sex romp
[OPINION] Why CT's plans for after Day Zero just won't work
[OPINION] Rassie's new dawn akin to that of Cyril?
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob Zuma
2017 ANC national conference
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areas
The Gathering
[FEATURE] The factory of second chances
[FEATURE] A place to call home
Nene: SA's growth forecasts likely to be increased
Alan Winde: Bird flu has cost CT farmers at least R800m
Zambia wants SA retailers to recall ready-to-eat meat products
Customers flock to Enterprise food factory to demand refunds
Tiger Brands, RCL Foods shares fall over listeria scare
Rand falls, stocks set to open lower
Man shot dead in Braamfontein
Paramedics say the shooting happened on Jorrissen Street on Monday afternoon. The circumstances around the killing are not yet clear.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot dead in Braamfontein.
Paramedics say the shooting happened on Jorrissen Street on Monday afternoon.
The circumstances around the killing are not yet clear but police are on the scene.
Netcare911's Nick Dollman said: “Paramedics arrived at the scene and attended to a man who appeared to be shot several times. Tragically, the victim had severe injuries. There was nothing further that paramedics could do for him and he died at the scene.”
Police are searching for two criminals responsible for the murder of the man.
It's understood he was stopped by two armed men outside a bank on Jorrissen Street.
There was a struggle and the man was robbed of his cash and shot dead.
The police's Kay Makhubele said: “We are investigating a case of armed robbery and murder. We are appealing to anyone with the information to come forward as we understand that they jumped into a blue golf on the other side of the street and fled.”
