Listeriosis: Tiger Brands to abide by govt directive to recall cold meat
JOHANNESBURG – The company that owns Enterprise Foods, Tiger Brands, has responded to the recall of its processed cold meat products, saying that it will abide by the directive received from government.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Sunday that the company's production facility in Polokwane is the source of the listeriosis outbreak.
The Enterprise's facility in Germiston and the Rainbow Chicken production in Sasolburg have also been implicated after the disease was detected in polony products.
At least 180 people have died from the food-borne disease since January 2017 and over 940 cases have been reported so far.
The hospitalisation of nine children at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in January after they fell ill due to contaminated polony has provided scientists with a breakthrough in identifying the source of the outbreak of listeriosis in the country.
Minister Motsoaledi says that polony samples tested positive for the disease.
“As we were tracing the polony that these kids have ingested, it pointed to the production site in Polokwane.”
Tiger Brands has since announced that it is under taking a full national recall of it's ready-to-eat meat products.
The company says it will be meeting with the National Consumer Commission today and will provide an update on its plans as soon as it has more clarity.
As a company that prioritises the health and safety of consumers above all else, we are committed to ensuring that all Enterprise products, as identified, will be recalled as part of the directive received.#Enterpriserecall— Tiger Brands (@TigerBrands) March 4, 2018
We have been actively engaging the Department of Health and the NICD on our findings and have openly collaborated with the DoH and the NICD on these findings and the actions taken to date to actively address our findings.#Enterpriserecall— Tiger Brands (@TigerBrands) March 4, 2018
As per the Minister of Health’s instructions, please remove any Enterprise ready-to-eat meat products from your fridge and place in a plastic bag – away from other foods. #EnterpriseRecall— Tiger Brands (@TigerBrands) March 4, 2018
Update: Tiger Brands will be meeting with the National Consumer Commission (NCC) tomorrow. It is imperative for us to follow the NCC guidelines in managing the #EnterpriseRecall. We will provide an update as soon as we have more clarity.— Tiger Brands (@TigerBrands) March 4, 2018
WATCH: Source of deadly listeriosis outbreak found
