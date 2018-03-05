Popular Topics
Listeriosis: Tiger Brands to abide by govt directive to recall cold meat

The Enterprise's facility in Germiston and the Rainbow Chicken production in Sasolburg have also been implicated after the disease was detected in palony products.

Picture: @TigerBrands/Twitter
Picture: @TigerBrands/Twitter
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The company that owns Enterprise Foods, Tiger Brands, has responded to the recall of its processed cold meat products, saying that it will abide by the directive received from government.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Sunday that the company's production facility in Polokwane is the source of the listeriosis outbreak.

The Enterprise's facility in Germiston and the Rainbow Chicken production in Sasolburg have also been implicated after the disease was detected in polony products.

At least 180 people have died from the food-borne disease since January 2017 and over 940 cases have been reported so far.

The hospitalisation of nine children at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in January after they fell ill due to contaminated polony has provided scientists with a breakthrough in identifying the source of the outbreak of listeriosis in the country.

Minister Motsoaledi says that polony samples tested positive for the disease.

“As we were tracing the polony that these kids have ingested, it pointed to the production site in Polokwane.”

Tiger Brands has since announced that it is under taking a full national recall of it's ready-to-eat meat products.

The company says it will be meeting with the National Consumer Commission today and will provide an update on its plans as soon as it has more clarity.

WATCH: Source of deadly listeriosis outbreak found

