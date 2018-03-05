[LISTEN] The knock-on effect of listeriosis on the kota industry
Radio 702 | 'Kota King' Rhulani Shibambor says people around him are panicking because business has been quiet since the announcement that processed meats contain listeriosis.
JOHANNESBURG - "Kota King", Rhulani Shibambor, says because of listeriosis he has tried to substitute the ingredients he uses in his kotas.
He says the listeriosis outbreak will affect his business, but he will make it work for him.
He says people around him are panicking because business has been quiet since the announcement that processed meats contain listeriosis.
Listen to the audio above for more.
