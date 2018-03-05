Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Is there a legal case against Tiger Brands over listeriosis?

| Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor says there is a strong case against Tiger Brands only if the connection can be made between the deaths and the bacteria found at the Enterprise Foods centres.

JOHANNESBURG - Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor says there is a strong case against Tiger Brands only if the connection can be made between the deaths and the bacteria found at the Enterprise Foods centres.

On Sunday, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the source of listeriosis, which has claimed at least 180 lives, has been found in Polokwane and Germiston.

Spoor says finding the link between the deaths and the newly found source will not be an easy task.

Parent company Tiger Brands has responded, saying it has not been provided with any evidence to show there is a direct link between the listeriosis deaths and the company’s products.

Listen to the sound above for more.

